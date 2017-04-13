EU must do more for Balkans infrastructure projects, Germany's Gabriel says

Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the European Union Thursday to support infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans and told Kosovo it needed to improve relations with Serbia to advance its bid to join the EU.



Gabriel, a former economics minister, told a joint news conference that the EU could do "significantly more" to support Kosovo and other Western Balkan countries as they worked to fulfill the EU's strict criteria for membership.



"It would be smart of Europe to insist that all the criteria of EU membership be met, but also to do more ... to improve the living conditions of the people here so they don't lose their faith in Europe," he said.



At the same time, he said it was imperative for Kosovo, Serbia and other countries to work to improve relations among themselves and build the trust needed for future EU membership.

