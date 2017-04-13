China urges correcting "historical injustice" to allow Palestinian state

Summary
Palestinians must be allowed to build an independent state, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday after meeting Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who pushed Beijing to do more in the Middle East peace process.
Maliki said Palestinians appreciated and welcomed China's efforts to facilitate peace.
The Middle East, however, is fraught with risk for China, a country that has little experience navigating the religious and political tensions that frequently rack the region.
...