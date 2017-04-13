Nigeria in talks to release remaining captive Chibok girls

Nigeria is in talks to release the remaining captive Chibok girls, its president said Thursday, a day before the third anniversary of the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Islamist insurgents Boko Haram.



At the time, the presidency also said Boko Haram was willing to negotiate the release of 83 more girls, though none have been let go so far, spurring criticism from campaign groups over the government's handling of the talks.



Despite the army saying the insurgency is on the run, large parts of northeast Nigeria, particularly in Borno state, remain under threat from Boko Haram.

...