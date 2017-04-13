UN envoy: Cyprus talks 'at crossroads', only few issues still to be resolved

Greek and Turkish Cypriots have reached a critical juncture in negotiations to end the decades-old division of their island and only a small number of issues remain to be resolved, the United Nations' envoy for Cyprus said on Thursday.



Cyprus has been split on ethnic lines since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the north of the island in response to a short-lived coup by Greek Cypriot militants seeking union with Greece.



The problem transcends the small island of one million inhabitants, keeping NATO allies Greece and Turkey at loggerheads and holding back Ankara's ambitions of joining the European Union.



Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, has been overseeing the talks between President Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek Cypriot leader, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for about two years.

...