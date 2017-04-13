Germany still hunting perpetrators of Dortmund bus attack

Federal prosecutors said the 26-year-old Iraqi -- identified only as Abdul Beset A. in line with German privacy laws -- allegedly joined ISIS in Iraq by late 2014 and led a unit of about 10 fighters involved in preparing kidnappings, extortions and killings.



He traveled to Turkey in March 2015 and remained in contact with members of ISIS after arriving in Germany in early 2016, prosecutors said.



The note demanded that Germany withdraw reconnaissance jets assisting the fight against ISIS and close the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

...