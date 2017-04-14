Trump haunted by hiring picks

President Donald Trump likes to boast that he hires only the best people.



One of the people Trump hired for the White House was working as a foreign agent while advising him during the election.



The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page – none of whom still work for Trump – have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.



At worst, Trump's personnel picks appear to have left his campaign – and perhaps his White House – vulnerable to the influence of foreign powers.



During the campaign, Trump said he hired "top, top people" and would fill his administration "with only the best and most serious people".



Yet Manafort, Flynn and Page have indeed become political liabilities for Trump that he can't shake in the White House.



Manafort's work for political interests in Ukraine occurred before he was hired as Trump's campaign chairman, spokesman Jason Maloni said, though the U.S. government raised questions about his activities after he was hired by Trump.



The White House did not respond to questions Wednesday about when Trump learned about Manafort's foreign lobbying work and his discussions with the U.S. government about registering as a foreign agent.

...