Last of drug-smuggling ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ arrested in Florida

The Miami Herald reports Gustavo "Taby" Falcon, 55, was booked into the Orange County Jail Wednesday evening and is charged with smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States in the 1980s along with his notorious brother, Augusto "Willie" Falcon.



Gustavo Falcon and his wife went by the names Luis and Maria Reiss.



Golden said marshals caught a big break when Gustavo Falcon was involved in a car accident near Orlando and used a fake driver's license with a Miami address.



A 1991 federal indictment charged the two brothers, Magluta and several others with smuggling 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. between 1978 and 1991 .

