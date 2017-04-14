U.N. to end Haiti peacekeeping mission in mid-October

The Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to end the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after more than 20 years, sending a strong signal that the international community believes the impoverished Caribbean nation is stabilizing after successful elections. The resolution approved by the U.N.'s most powerful body extends the mandate of the mission, known as MINUSTAH, for a final six months during which the 2,370 military personnel will gradually leave.



At least 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers exploited nine Haitian children in a sex ring from 2004 to 2007, according to an internal U.N. report obtained by the Associated Press.

