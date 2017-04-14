N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

North Korea's vice foreign minister Friday blamed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises, saying the U.S. was becoming "more vicious and more aggressive" under his leadership than it had been under President Barack Obama.



In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Pyongyang, Vice Minister Han Song Ryol also warned the U.S. against provoking North Korea militarily.



Regarding prospects for war, Han said, "If the U.S. comes with reckless military maneuvers, then we will confront it with the DPRK's preemptive strike.



Many North Korea watchers believe North Korea could have a viable nuclear warhead and a ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland on Trump's watch as president -- within the next few years.



Han, however, said North Korea blames Trump and the U.S. for the rising tensions.

...