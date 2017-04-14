France's Ayrault says Assad's comments on Syria chemical attack are "lies"

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault Friday dismissed as "lies and propaganda" comments by Syrian President Bashar Assad that a poison gas attack blamed on his government last week in Idlib province was "100 percent fabrication".



Syria has already denied the attack and Assad had said the allegations against the Syrian military by the United States and its allies were used to justify a U.S. airstrike.



Earlier this week, Ayrault criticized Russia for its "hypocrisy" in Syria.



The April 4 attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun killed scores of people and prompted the United States to launch a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base in response, its first direct assault on the Assad government in the conflict.

