CIA director takes negative tone on group Trump has praised

CIA Director Mike Pompeo has denounced the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks as a "hostile intelligence service" and a threat to U.S. national security, a condemnation that differed sharply from President Donald Trump's past praise of the organization.



In his first public speech since becoming taking over the CIA, the former Republican congressman escalated the agency's hostility to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, accusing them of making common cause with dictators.



The U.S. and the CIA can shame Assange publicly and fortify information systems, he said.



Pompeo also suggested denying "Assange and his colleagues the latitude to use free speech values against us". He did not say how that could be done, but said Assange is not protected by the U.S. Constitution because he's not an American.



Pompeo did not confirm the cyberespionage tools released by WikiLeaks belonged to the agency.

