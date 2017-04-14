Smoking to kill 200 million in China this century: WHO

Smoking-related diseases will claim 200 million lives in China this century and plunge tens of millions into poverty, a report said Friday.



China is the world's largest consumer and producer of tobacco, and the industry provides the government with colossal sums.



Twenty-eight percent of all adults and 50 percent of men in China are estimated to smoke regularly.



However, enforcing anti-smoking measures can be difficult in China as the state-owned China National Tobacco Corp, which enjoys a near-monopoly, shares offices and senior officials with the national tobacco regulator.

