Ecuador to recount 12 percent of presidential votes

Ecuador will recount almost 1.3 million ballots from the country's presidential election earlier this month, 12 percent of the total, the National Electoral Council (CNE) has said.



Socialist Lenin Moreno won the April 2 second round with a 51.15 percent share -- more than 226,000 votes ahead of his conservative rival Guillermo Lasso, who has alleged fraud, refused to accept the result and asked for a full recount.



A total of 1,275,450 votes will be recounted -- 12 percent of the 10,637,996 votes cast.

...