Russia to boycott Eurovision song contest due to Ukraine row

Russia's state broadcaster has said it will boycott this year's Eurovision song contest after the host country, Ukraine, said it would bar entry to the Russian contestant and Moscow rejected two possible compromises suggested by the organizers.



Moscow accused Ukraine of discriminating against Samoylova and of breaching the contest's rules. The contest organizers also condemned the Ukrainian decision but said the event will go ahead.



Russia's Channel One, the state broadcaster that transmits the contest to large Russian audiences, said organizers had offered the option of sending a different contestant or of having Samoylova perform via video link from Moscow.

...