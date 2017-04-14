Extreme religious acts mark Good Friday in the Philippines



Whipping their backs to a bloody state and nailing themselves to crosses, devotees in the fervently Catholic Philippines marked Good Friday with extreme acts of faith that have become tourist attractions.



In towns north of Manila at least five people were nailed to crosses, while in an island to the south hundreds of residents dressed up as Roman centurions as part of decades-old traditions in the Southeast Asian nation.



In the island of Marinduque, about 150 kilometers (100 miles) south of the capital, residents in centurion outfits and heavy wooden masks, played at hunting down a renegade Roman soldier called St. Longinus.



Nemesio de los Reyes said he was taking part in the re-enactment so he and his family would remain healthy.

