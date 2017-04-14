Fears, scars of extremism loom over French presidential vote

The scars of extremist violence run deep in today's France, and the threat of new attacks hangs heavy over the upcoming presidential election.



Yet terrorism is not the No. 1 campaign issue for France's two-round presidential election on April 23 and May 7; jobs are.



Georges Salines wants to make sure the next president doesn't forget how extremist attacks have damaged France. His daughter Lola was killed when ISIS fighters stormed Paris' Bataclan theater in November 2015, the deadliest of several attacks to hammer this country since French voters last chose a leader in 2012 .



Extremist attacks on France have claimed more than 230 other lives since 2015 .



Those candidates will all compete in the April 23 first-round vote, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the presidential runoff on May 7 .



Facebook on Thursday said it has targeted 30,000 fake accounts linked to France ahead of the country's presidential election, as part of a worldwide effort against misinformation.



Le Pen, Macron and conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon all want to boost France's defense spending – and some candidates are talking about reviving the military draft.



There are more extremists from France in ISIS than from any other Western country, including many young French-born men with family origins in France's former colonies in North Africa.

