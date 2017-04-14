N. Korea army vows 'merciless' response to US provocation

North Korea's army Friday vowed a "merciless" response to any U.S. provocation, as tensions soar over Pyongyang's nuclear program and speculation mounts that it is preparing a fresh weapons test.



Pyongyang's rogue atomic ambitions have come into sharp focus in recent weeks, with United States President Donald Trump vowing a tough stance against the North and threatening unilateral action if China failed to help curb its neighbor's nuclear program.



The U.S. president also flexed his military muscle last week by ordering cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase the U.S. believed was the origin of a chemical weapons attack on civilians in a northern Syria town.



A White House foreign policy adviser said Friday the U.S. is assessing military options in response to the North's weapons programs, saying another provocative test was a question of "when" rather than "if".

...