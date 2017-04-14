Lawyer: United passenger will need reconstructive surgery

Dr. David Dao was trying to return home from a California vacation with his wife when he refused to give up his seat to an airline crew member on a full United Express flight.



Now his lawyer hopes the 69-year-old grandfather and Kentucky physician, who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off the plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.



It also exposed a corporate culture in which airlines – and United in particular – have long "bullied" passengers, he said. The situation could have been avoided if the airline, which offered $800 travel vouchers and a hotel stay for passengers to rebook on another flight, had simply upped their offer, Demetrio said.



Demetrio said neither Dao nor his family had heard from United.



The three other passengers left the plane, but Dao would not.



The attorney was unable to say precisely how Dao was injured. Dao doesn't remember exactly what occurred because of the concussion he suffered, Demetrio said.

