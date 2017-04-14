Outbreak of panic mars Spanish Good Friday processions

An outbreak of panic sparked by troublemakers caused mayhem in Seville's nightime Good Friday processions, famed for their religious floats, hooded penitents and hordes of spectators, seriously injuring one person, Spanish authorities said Friday.



Emergency services said eight people were detained in connection with the incidents that took place from 4 a.m. local time, sending people running in panic and leaving children in tears in different parts of the processions.



An initial probe showed that there were three initial movements of panic, which sparked a "domino effect" in other parts of the city, Cecop said.



This morning's early incident mirrors a similar outbreak of panic in 2000 in Seville's Good Friday processions, which left 52 people injured.

