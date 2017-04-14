Venezuela arrests two opposition leaders

Venezuelan authorities said Friday they arrested two opposition youth leaders, the latest move in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have left five dead.



The two are youth leaders of the Justice First party, one of the main groups in the center-right opposition coalition pushing for President Nicolas Maduro to be removed from office.



Venezuelan authorities drew international criticism last week for banning the party's most prominent figure, Henrique Capriles, from public office for 15 years.



The next major organized rallies called by opposition leaders are set for Wednesday next week.

