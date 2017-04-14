Afghans react to huge US bomb with shock, awe and mixed feelings

Qari Mehrajuddin first saw "lightning like a thunder storm" followed by the roar of an explosion, an all-to-familiar sound for residents in Afghanistan's war-torn Nangarhar province.



Some residents in areas of Achin recently liberated from ISIS occupation welcomed Thursday's strike, which hit headlines around the world and has been widely interpreted as a deliberate show of strength by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Others are glad of their intervention, fearing that the alternative would be a return to the strict Islamist rule of the Taliban, ousted from power in 2001 but fighting a stubborn insurgency that is costing thousands of lives every year.



Defending his decision to deploy the bomb, General John Nicholson, top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, called ISIS fighters "animals" for conducting attacks against targets like a hospital in Kabul.

