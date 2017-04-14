Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan 'blasphemy killing': witnesses

The day before, a heated debate over religion with fellow students broke out at the dorm and led to people accusing Khan of blasphemy against Islam. That attracted a crowd that grew to several hundred people, according to witnesses.



The Pakistani government has yet to comment publicly on Khan's killing.



In March, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued an order for the removal of blasphemous content online, and said anyone who posted such content should face "strict punishment under the law".



Police say they have arrested 20 suspects involved in Khan's murder and have found no evidence to substantiate blasphemy allegations.

