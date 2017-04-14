Cutting Trump slack: Voters forgive reversals – to a point

President Donald Trump's voters can be a forgiving lot – up to a point.



Naranjo is willing to give Trump more time.



Many of those issues were prominent applause lines at candidate Trump's campaign rallies.



Now, as he shifts positions, Trump says he's being flexible – and proud of it.



For plenty of Trump voters, that's fine, particularly when a situation suddenly arises like the chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed more than 80 people and prompted Trump to order airstrikes.



For Ziegler, 33, a Republican state committeeman in Florida, Trump's shifts are a sign he's getting "different information" now that he's president.



Naranjo, a Cuban-born Trump voter, thinks the president's performance has been lackluster but there's still time for him to turn things around.



To a number of Trump voters, as long as the president delivers on his repeal-and-replace pledge for the health care law – far from a sure thing – other issues are secondary.



In Sacramento, 58-year-old Dennis O'Flaherty, who works in landscaping, is worried about Trump's departures from his campaign positions.



In Connecticut, Brown, a 65-year-old retired municipal worker, isn't giving Trump the benefit of the doubt anymore.

...