Number of ISIS fighters killed by US bomb jumps to 90: Afghan officials

The number of ISIS fighters killed by a massive US bomb in eastern Afghanistan has nearly tripled to at least 90, Afghan officials said Saturday.



Afghan officials had earlier said the bombing had killed 36 IS fighters.



The massive bomb was dropped after fighting intensified over the past week and US-backed ground forces struggled to advance on the area.



IS, notorious for its reign of terror in Syria and Iraq, has made inroads into Afghanistan in recent years, attracting disaffected members of the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban as well as Uzbek Islamists.

