Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on US farm

That's where a manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski, 32, began after authorities said he broke into a gun store April 4 and sent a threatening 161-page manifesto to the White House.



Law enforcement officers arrested Jakubowski at 6 a.m. Friday after setting a perimeter around him overnight.



Jakubowski's capture settled fears among residents and authorities over what he might do with his stockpile of weapons and ammunition. In his manifesto, Jakubowski detailed a long list of grievances against the government and law enforcement, and threatened unspecified attacks.



Gorn, 58, a former high school guidance counselor, said he talked with Jakubowski for an hour.



Gorn said Jakubowski asked for food and asked if he had to leave the field.



Gorn estimated 100 officers arrived and sat down with him to look over maps of the property.

...