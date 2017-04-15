Germany probes new letter claiming Dortmund attack

German prosecutors are examining a third claim of responsibility for blasts that rocked Borussia Dortmund's team bus it was reported Saturday, but no new suspects have emerged.



A sole suspect -- an Iraqi man -- taken into custody over the Islamist link has since been cleared of involvement and a second claim, purporting to be from the far-left, was made online, but prosecutors had cast doubt on it early on.



The team is gearing up to host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when six other league games are also to be played under heightened security.

...