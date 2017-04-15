UK police looking into 'hate crime' claim about Sun column

A complaint from Liverpool's mayor has sparked police to investigate whether a column in The Sun newspaper constituted a hate crime.



The Sun, a popular tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch, has apologized for the incident and suspended the columnist, a provocative former editor of the tabloid who has antagonized Liverpool fans in the past.



MacKenzie was in charge when The Sun published a front-page headline accusing Liverpool fans of responsibility in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which dozens of people died and hundreds were injured.

...