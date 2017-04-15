Eight charged over Pakistani liberal student's lynching

Eight Pakistanis involved in the mob lynching of a fellow university student over his liberal views were charged with murder and terrorism on Saturday, court officials said, as condemnation grew.



Rights activists and civil society organisations held small protests in several Pakistani cities Saturday condemning the murder, and the U.N. in Pakistan released a statement.



The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has urged that all those involved in the lynching be brought to justice.



Students had previously complained to university authorities about Khan's alleged secular and liberal views and Khan had been in a heated debate during a class the day he was killed.



Even unproven allegations can cause mob lynchings and violence.



At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990 .

