Sixty aid workers forced to flee S.Sudan fighting: UN

A surge of fighting in eastern South Sudan has forced 60 aid workers to flee, the U.N. humanitarian agency said Saturday, hurting efforts to help civilians in the famine-hit nation.



The U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA warned that helping the needy was growing ever more dangerous after three people involved in delivering food aid were brutally killed in Wau this week.



The U.N. peacekeeping mission UNMISS, which has been blocked from accessing some conflict zones, said 13,500 people had fled to their base near Wau this week.



One aid worker told AFP that in 15 years experience he had never seen the situation as bad, yet predicted that the spiral would continue downward.

