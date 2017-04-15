World power whiplash: Trump reverses views on Russia, China

In this April 12, 2107 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Trump’s Middle East supporters
The multifaceted Trump-Xi
strategic faceoff
Tillerson steps up on Syria, Russia after avoiding spotlight
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Trump’s Middle East supporters
The multifaceted Trump-Xi
strategic faceoff
Tillerson steps up on Syria, Russia after avoiding spotlight
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE