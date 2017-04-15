France's Le Pen accuses rival Macron of being soft on Islamists

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen Saturday accused her main rival for president, centrist Emmanuel Macron, of being soft on Islamists, in a blistering attack eight days before the vote.



Le Pen pounced on remarks by Macron defending one of his top campaigners in the gritty suburbs north of Paris whom the far-right has labelled a "radical".



The anti-EU, anti-immigration Le Pen and Macron, the 39-year-old europhile optimist given the best chance of beating her in a run-off, are leading polls for the first round of the election on April 23 with around 22-24 percent each.



Macron described the post as "hurtful to people".



Macron's party accused both Le Pen and Ciotti of "rampant Islamophobia".

...