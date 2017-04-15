Seri scores twice as Nice secure Champions League place

Pocket-sized midfielder Jean Michael Seri netted twice in the second half as Nice came from behind to beat Nancy 3-1 on Saturday and secure a crack at next season's Champions League.



For Nice the result also means Lyon in fourth are 19 points behind them with just 18 points to play for, and so they will represent France in the Champions League for the first time next season.



Eysseric set up Seri to score again with five minutes left to make sure of the points.



PSG won 2-0 at Angers on Friday with Angel Di Maria scoring both goals, including a majestic free-kick, to make it 14 league games unbeaten.

...