Cyprus leader says peace talks at 'critical' moment

Cyprus is at a vital moment in its U.N.-backed peace process aimed at reunifying the island, President Nicos Anastasiades said Saturday, but admitted that differences with his Turkish Cypriot negotiating partner remained.



Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have agreed to schedule four new meetings, in a new phase of talks, with the first beginning on April 20 .



Much of the progress in recent talks was based on the strong personal rapport between Anastasiades and Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

...