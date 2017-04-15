Thousands rally in Hungary in latest protest

Thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest on Saturday against what they said were attempts by the rightwing government to silence critical voices, in the latest mass protest triggered by a new university law.



Orban said earlier on Saturday that the parliamentary elections next year would decide whether a government fighting for the national interest remained in power or forces serving foreign interests gained control.



He says the Soros-founded Central European University (CEU) has violated Hungarian rules – an accusation the university rejects. His government also wants to tighten rules on non-governmental organizations.

...