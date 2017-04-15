France urges closer security ties with Uzbekistan after militant attacks

France and Uzbekistan need to strengthen security cooperation in order to combat extremist groups and prevent violent attacks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told Reuters on Saturday during a visit to the Central Asian nation.



The Uzbek government said this week it had informed one of its Western partners that Rakhmat Akilov, the Uzbek national suspected of being behind the Stockholm attack, was an Islamic State affiliate.



Ayrault said the level of cooperation between France and Uzbekistan, a country often criticized by the West in the past over its human rights record and lack of democratic freedoms, was insufficient.

