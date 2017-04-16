PNG to investigate 'drunk rampage' at Australia refugee camp

Drunk soldiers "went on a rampage" and fired shots in the air at an Australian asylum-seeker camp in Papua New Guinea, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to rock the scandal-hit facility.



PNG police announced an investigation into the unrest at the Manus Island facility, an offshore processing center reopened in 2012 to detain people who try to enter Australia by boat.



Australia's immigration department said one man was injured by a rock thrown into the center, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.



Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has said they would not be moved to Australia and instead relocated to third countries such as the United States and Cambodia, or resettled in PNG.

