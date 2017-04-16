North Korean missile "blows up" on test launch as Pence heads for South

A North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately" on its test launch Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea for talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms program.



The failed launch from North Korea's east coast, ignoring admonitions from major ally China, came a day after North Korea held a military parade in its capital, marking the birth anniversary of the state founder, displaying what appeared to be new long-range ballistic missiles.



A U.S. Navy attack on a Syrian airfield this month raised questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for reclusive North Korea, which has conducted several missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions, regularly threatening to destroy the South and the United States.



The North has warned of a nuclear strike against the United States if provoked.



The North launched a ballistic missile from the same region earlier this month ahead of a summit between the United States and China to discuss the North's arms program.



China, which Trump has urged to do more to rein in North Korea, has spoken out against its missile and nuclear tests and has supported U.N. sanctions.

