Hope fades for Sri Lanka missing, garbage toll hits 21

Hopes of finding anyone alive under a collapsed mountain of garbage in Sri Lanka's capital faded Sunday as the death toll reached 21, police said.



Hundreds of soldiers were digging through the rubbish and the wreckage of some 145 homes that were destroyed when a side of the 300-foot (90-meter) high dump crashed Friday.



About 800 tonnes of solid waste is added per day to the open dump.



Sri Lanka's parliament was warned recently that the 23 million tonnes of garbage rotting at Kolonnawa was a serious health hazard.

...