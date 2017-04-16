Virginia Tech marking 10 years after shooting that killed 32

Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day.



Virginia Tech is holding a series of events Sunday to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007 .



The shooting at Virginia Tech was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.



The events were planned by current students over the last 18 months, said Mark Owczarski, a Virginia Tech spokesman.

...