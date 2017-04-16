Macron, 39-year-old French prodigy eyeing presidency



"Neither of the right, nor the left" in his own words, Emmanuel Macron is a 39-year-old former banker hoping to convince the French to take a chance on his brand of youthful optimism.



He has never been elected and only launched his party last April, but polls currently show Macron as one of the frontrunners for the two-stage election next Sunday and on May 7 .



With frustration at France's political class running high, Macron has tapped into a desire for wholesale change that has also propelled far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon.



At 39, Macron would be the youngest French leader in modern history, upending tradition that has seen voters tend to favor experience in their powerful presidents.



While at ease among ordinary voters and charismatic, Macron has been accused of being condescending in the past, whether referring to "illiterate" abattoir workers, "alcoholic" laid-off workers or the "poor people" who travel on buses.

...