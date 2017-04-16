Philippines, US to hold military drills

The Philippine military said Sunday it would hold annual exercises with U.S. troops next month, reaffirming its commitment to the alliance despite cooling relations under President Rodrigo Duterte.



The 10-day exercises will be the first held under Duterte, who has suggested cancelling the drills and called for the withdrawal of American troops, putting into question Manila's 70-year-old alliance with Washington as he looks instead to court China.



The annual military exercises, known as Balikatan (Shoulder-to-Shoulder), will now go ahead in May, focusing on counter-terrorism and disaster response as the Philippines battles Islamic militants in their lawless southern strongholds.

...