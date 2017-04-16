Nepal, China begin first-ever joint military exercises

China and Nepal began their first-ever joint military exercises Sunday, a move likely to rattle India as Beijing boosts its influence in the region.



Impoverished Nepal is sandwiched between China and India and has in recent years ping-ponged between the sphere of influence of Delhi and Beijing as the Asian giants jostle for regional supremacy.



Last month China's defense minister Chang Wanquan visited Nepal -- the first by a Chinese defense minister in 15 years -- to discuss the joint military exercise.

...