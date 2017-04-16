French voters disappointed, undecided days before vote

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is too extreme, but centrist Emmanuel Macron is too young.



The 34-year-old Jaurena said he has also been scandalised by the fake jobs scandals that have embroiled not only Le Pen, but also Fillon.



Voters' indecision has reinforced the uncertainty of this year's two-round presidential election, in which four candidates -- Le Pen, Macron, Melenchon and Fillon -- are neck-and-neck for the first round of voting on April 23 .



Polls give each between 19 and 23 percent of votes.



Only 17 percent of voters questioned in an Ipsos poll in February gave high marks to France's democratic system.



For retired teacher Jeannette, 77, who is among the undecided voters, said Macron is "too young".



An Ipsos poll for the daily Le Monde out Friday showed Macron and Le Pen -- who have been neck-and-neck for weeks at the head of the pack -- on 22 percent for the first round.

...