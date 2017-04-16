Qatar and Philippines sign '$200m contracts': minister

Qatar and the Philippines have signed trade agreements worth $200 million during the final leg of President Rodrigo Duterte's Gulf tour, Manila's trade and industry secretary told reporters in Doha Sunday.



Some 240,000 Filipinos live in Qatar, and a large majority voted for the president in last year's election.



Despite criticism of the way some Filipino workers are treated in the Gulf, Duterte said earlier on his visit that expats managed to send home more than $7 billion (6.6 billion euros) in remittances in 2016 .

