Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that Britain was beginning to unite behind Brexit, 10 months after the divisive referendum that saw the country narrowly vote to leave the European Union.



May backed remaining in the EU but is spearheading Britain's drive to the departure gates.



The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that support for Brexit has hit a five-month high, with 55 percent backing Britain's exit from the EU, according to a poll by research company Orb International.

...