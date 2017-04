Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (2L), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (4L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L), Princess Beatrice of York (2L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, (R), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2R) and James, Viscount Severn (3R) arrive to attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London on April 16, 2017. / AFP / POOL / PETER NICHOLLS