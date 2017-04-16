Supreme Court, with Gorsuch, set to hear church-state case

Justice Neil Gorsuch's first week on the Supreme Court bench features an important case about the separation of church and state that has its roots on a Midwestern church playground. The outcome could make it easier to use state money to pay for private, religious schooling in many states.



Missouri is among roughly three dozen states with constitutions that explicitly prohibit using public money to aid a religious institution, an even higher wall separating government and religion than the U.S. Constitution erects.



The court Friday asked both the church and the state to tell it whether the governor's announcement affects the case.



Should the court decide to go forward, Gorsuch's votes and opinions in religious liberty cases as a judge on the federal appeals court in Denver would seem to make him more inclined to side with the church, and potentially provide the decisive, tie-breaking vote if the rest of the court is divided between liberals and conservatives, Bindas said.



A recycled scrap tire is not religious, the church said in its Supreme Court brief.



The Supreme Court has upheld some school voucher programs and state courts have ratified others.

...