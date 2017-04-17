US police search for man who broadcast deadly shooting on Facebook

Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.



Police said Stephens used Facebook to post video of him killing the man, who police identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin, police said.



The world's largest online social network, used by more than 1.2 billion people every day, condemned the accused killer's action.



In January, four black people in Chicago were accused of attacking an 18-year-old disabled white man and broadcasting the assault on the service while making anti-white racial taunts.

