Pence stresses "era of strategic patience" over as he visits Korean DMZ

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stared across the demilitarized border between North and South Korea Monday, a day after North Korea's failed missile launch, reiterating that the U.S. "era of strategic patience" with Pyongyang was over.



The United States, its allies and China are working together on a range of responses to North Korea's latest failed ballistic missile test, Trump's national security adviser said Sunday, citing what he called an international consensus to act.



While Trump has employed tough rhetoric in response to North Korea's recent missile tests, the new U.S. president's options appear limited in dealing with a challenge that has vexed his Oval Office predecessors.



Trump acknowledged Sunday that the softer line he had taken on China's management of its currency was linked to Beijing's help on the North Korea issue.



Trump has backed away from a campaign promise to label China in that way.



China has spoken out against the North's weapons tests and has supported U.N. sanctions.

...