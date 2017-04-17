Prince Harry suffered 'total chaos' over Diana's death

Britain's Prince Harry suffered "total chaos" before eventually seeking help to deal with the death of his mother Princess Diana, he said in an interview published Monday.



Speaking to The Telegraph newspaper, the 32-year-old prince said he had spent years trying to ignore his emotions following Diana's death in 1997 when he was just 12 .



Harry said he recently confronted the grief of losing his mother as well as tackling the pressures of a royal life including overcoming a feeling of "fight or flight" during engagements.



Harry said once he started talking about how he felt he discovered he was "part of quite a big club" and encouraged others to open up.

...